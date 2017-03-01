Video: Heroic Young Fan Climbs Basket to Retrieve Stuck Ball, Inspires a Nation

Tuesday night’s Fresno State-Boise State game was briefly delayed when the ball became lodged behind the backboard. Bulldogs center Lazaro Rojas attempted to knock it free with the butt end of a mop. But the 6-foot-11 freshman was unsuccessful and the situation grew more dire.

Then, from out of nowhere, an unlikely hero emerged: a little fellow seated courtside who can climb like a ring-tailed lemur. With a boost from his dad and the Fresno players, this fearless kid climbed the basket and retrieved the ball.

It was a fantastic moment showcasing the unbreakable human spirit. There’s probably an ESPY in this brave youngster’s future. And it will be very deserved.