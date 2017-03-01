USA Today Sports

Roundup: Vince Carter Ejected for Dirty Elbow; Elephant vs Rhino & NFL Combine Freaks

US model and actress Kelly Rohrbach poses as she arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. / AFP / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Roundup: Vince Carter Ejected for Dirty Elbow; Elephant vs Rhino & NFL Combine Freaks

Roundup

Roundup: Vince Carter Ejected for Dirty Elbow; Elephant vs Rhino & NFL Combine Freaks

Kelly Rohrbach, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party … self-driving buses are coming to the US this year … is there already a “Trump Slump” in US tourism? … after buying art for $85 million in 2008, a Russian billionaire sold it at a 74% loss recently … “Record-breaking auction for Obamas’ book deal tops $60m” … a former Cornell athlete was responsible for the Oscars envelope mistake … “Huntington Beach to Become State’s First Plastic Straw-Free City?” … don’t act shocked to hear people love scoops of raw cookie doughMark Cuban is a bully

If you’re wondering why Mitch Trubisky couldn’t win the UNC QB job in 2015, this is a good explanation of what happened. [SI.com]

We can add Nelly vs Mike Piazza to the great sports feuds of 2017. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

My favorite freak on this NFL Draft list is definitely Solomon Thomas of Stanford. [Fox Sports]

Phil Mushnick tackles last week’s Dan LeBatard RACIST? topic. [NY Post]

Spirited, passionate disagreement with this LeBron-Jordan video I did in December. [Robert J Pfeifer.com]

Jim Boeheim’s son will play for Cornell next year. [Syracuse.com]

How did Buffalo become the sportswear capital of the world? [Rolling Stone]

Who would win if this fight actually happened? Gotta lean rhino, right?

Vince Carter Devin Booker

, , , , , Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

13hr

Kevin Durant hyper-extended his knee Tuesday night when Zaza Pachulia rolled up on him early in the Warriors’ game at Washington. (…)

More Big Lead
Home