YouTube TV Will Let NFL and College Football Fans Cord Cut

Google is launching YouTube TV, a standalone streaming TV service with cloud DVR. Sports fandom has been the one pressing reason to stick with the cable companies for more than Internet. This service should make it possible for many sports fans to cut the cord. Here’s a breakdown.

Strengths

NFL: You get basically every game you were going to get already, unless you are an inveterate football fiend who needs Sunday Ticket and Red Zone. Truth be told, if you’re willing to find a place to watch Monday Night Football, you’re covered for the NFL for free with an antenna.

College Football: All the major broadcast networks. Every ESPN network. FS1 and FS2. BTN and SEC Network. It will even carry CBS Sports Network if you’re into that sort of thing. This should have all your needs covered. We won’t pretend you are watching/trying to watch/even had access to P12 Network.

Soccer: You’re covered, for now. MLS is on ESPN and Fox. The EPL is on NBC Sports. The USMNT will be on FS1. For now, the Champions League is on FS1/FS2. There’s a good chance you already had trouble accessing BeIN Sport anyway.

Auto Racing: NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1 will be available.

Weaknesses:

No Turner Networks: There’s a possibility they will be added, but right now this is a major drawback. Turner has the NBA, MLB Playoffs, and much of the NCAA Tournament. They will also have the Champions League beginning in 2018.

No Regional Networks: Right now there aren’t any regional sports networks listed. If those are not added, that will make it hard to follow your local NBA, MLB, or NHL team during the regular season.

Streaming Concerns: Even the best streaming right now comes with a lag time. That lag can be critical if you’re trying to watch sports and Tweet about it at the same time.

Miscellaneous: Many sports fans are not the only TV viewers in the house. Scripps networks are not presently included. Dropping HGTV/Food Network/Travel Channel may be a tough sell for other household members.