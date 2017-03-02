Bat Goes Flying Towards Mets Dugout, Prospect Catches It With One Hand, No Problem

Adeiny Hechavarria lost his bat during Thursday’s Mets – Marlins Spring Training game at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. Luckily, Mets shortstop prospect Luis Guillorme was there to catch the bat. Like, straight up. He just caught the bat as it rocketed over his shoulder and tossed it back to Hechavarria. Good luck topping this moment over the next 8 months.