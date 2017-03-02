Brandon Marshall Gets His Wish, Is Released By Jets

Brandon Marshall has been cut by the Jets, as was first reported by Kimberly Martin of Newsday, who adds that this decision was triggered by the wide receiver’s request.

At 32 years old, Marshall is fast approaching the end of the road of his playing career. He is still a talented enough wide receiver to compete in the NFL, but his next team will be his fifth. He caught 59 balls for 788 touchdowns this year. As has happened throughout his career, there were reports of locker room acrimony.

There are interesting media implications to this move — the Bears and Jets both enabled Marshall to appear on Showtime’s Inside the NFL; will this be true of the next team that picks him up, especially if he would have to fly out to New York as he did when he was in Chicago?