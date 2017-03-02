Colin Kaepernick Ending Flag Protest Days Before He Enters Free Agency

Colin Kaepernick’s flag protest affected many. He won’t be continuing it, per an ESPN report.

Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also believes the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.

The timing will be head-scratching to many. Few have seen “positive change” the past few months. Most progressives would think the present climate would be the opportune time to highlight grave social justice issues.

Skeptics about his sincerity will point out this news comes mere days before he is set to opt out of his 49ers contract and pursue a new deal as a free agent. With his football value in question, the added off-field distraction would not have helped his cause. It’s hard to believe that was coincidental.