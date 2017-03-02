Roundup: David Ross on Dancing With the Stars Cast, Celtics Beat Cavaliers

Brie Larson … woman kills husband over burnt casserole … the new Dancing With the Stars cast is full of people who have danced before as opposed to every other year … Garfield is a male cat … TLC launched a Kickstarter to fund their final album … and now Oprah is considering running for president … the best ever look at a dinosaur is very bird-ish … girl sues father after car accident, is awarded $4.1 million … Joe Biden’s son is in a relationship with the widow of his dead brother … vegan slams car into chicken truck, runs … Florida man accused of stealing Nickelback drummer’s identity … Oscars accountants who messed up the Best Picture envelope won’t be back …

David Ross is the first MLB player to appear on Dancing With the Stars. [MLB]

A look back at Kevin Durant’s injury history. [ESPN]

Joe Mixon is on the Detroit Lions draft board. [MLive]

Jose Abreu of the White Sox admitted to swallowing part of a fake passport while being smuggled into the United States. [CBS Chicago]

George St. Pierre will fight welterweight champion Michael Bisping in his return to the UFC. [MMA Junkie]

Interview with children’s author Sean Jensen who is writing real stories with professional athletes. [The Post Game]

Matt Hardy’s wife on her family’s break up with TNA. [FOX Sports]

The Celtics beat the Cavaliers in Boston last night. LeBron had a triple-double. Isaiah Thomas scored 31.

Here’s an incredible full-court buzzer-beater from a high school playoff game.

Fantasy has become reality. Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in Bright, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/FJueEhMFCO — Bright Film (@BrightNetflix) February 27, 2017

Will Smith made a Netflix movie.