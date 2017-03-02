Driving Distances at the WGC-Mexico Championship are Going to be Insane

Driving stats are going to be interesting to pay attention to this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship. The tournament is being played on a course that sits over 7500 feet above sea level and that is helping guys hit the ball very far.

Adam Scott proclaimed that Dustin Johnson is, “hitting it over the greens with driver.”

“He can hit it too far. He’s hitting it over the greens with driver. I think there might be a couple of holes where if you’re feeling good, you might want to hit driver and push it up near the green and pitch from 40 yards, which sometimes for us is too close. It becomes a hard pitch. But here, the way the greens respond, that might be a good thing to not have spin on the ball. “It’s going to be tricky. I think we’re going to be referring to our notes a lot when hitting into these greens. “It’s hard to remember every slope with only a couple looks at the course. So the guys who get most familiar, most comfortable with that for the week I think will have a chance of having a little advantage. But it’s tough even putting on them, so it’s going to be a tricky week.”

Meanwhile, DJ himself commented on the distances saying, “My driving distance is going to go up hitting 2-iron this week.”

Throw in the fact that Rory McIlroy was hitting an 8-iron around 210 yards and Jordan Spieth was carrying his 5-iron over 235 swinging easy and you’ve got yourself a very interesting tournament. The length of the course is 7,330 yards, but it seems like it’s going to play somewhere around 6,000 yards with these guys cranking drives up to the greens on 440 yard par-4’s.

Here’s another example of how far the ball is traveling thanks to Justin Thomas and TrackMan. The numbers below are absolutely insane.

