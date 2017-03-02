Graham DeLaet Ripped the USGA Over Proposed Rules Changes While Others Like the Changes

While most of the changes proposed to the Rules of Golf by the USGA and R&A have been well received by a lot of PGA Tour players, there are some professionals who aren’t too happy that men who aren’t on the course playing weekly are still making decisions that affect their livelihood.
One of those players is Graham DeLaet, who lit into the USGA on his Twitter account about how the rules will affect PGA Tour pros.
DeLaet wasn’t the only player to criticize the rules changes. Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas also expressed unhappiness with a few of the changes.
For some though, the changes are welcome and have been a long time coming.
Ian Poulter applauded the changes, but also expressed concerns over the rules on the green.
Tiger Woods and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had good things to say about the changes.
Rory McIlroy had this to say about the changes ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship.
“I think golf’s emphasis on the rules can sometimes turn people away from it,” McIlroy told The Associated Press. “To modernize and make it simple is a good thing. With what’s happened in the last couple of years, with some rulings and high-profile things that have happened at crucial stages in tournaments, people who look at that and might want to get into the game say, ‘You know what? It’s too complicated.’
“Making them more modern to move with the times is good.”
