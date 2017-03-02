Graham DeLaet Ripped the USGA Over Proposed Rules Changes While Others Like the Changes

While most of the changes proposed to the Rules of Golf by the USGA and R&A have been well received by a lot of PGA Tour players, there are some professionals who aren’t too happy that men who aren’t on the course playing weekly are still making decisions that affect their livelihood.

One of those players is Graham DeLaet, who lit into the USGA on his Twitter account about how the rules will affect PGA Tour pros.

We should have our own book and distance ourselves from amateur governing bodies. https://t.co/ss8YUdRjQC — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 1, 2017

Fact is, there's an old boys club based in New Jersey that have never hit a shot on Tour who make decisions that affect our families — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 1, 2017

…and the best part…they don't even know the rules! See 2016 US Open — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 1, 2017

I think the changes are moving the right direction for golf, but I think professional golf should have its own book — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 1, 2017

DeLaet wasn’t the only player to criticize the rules changes. Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas also expressed unhappiness with a few of the changes.

Maybe there should be professional rules and amateur rules because I'm not getting a good vibe about some of these proposed changes — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) March 1, 2017

Agree with this. Some rules good, others not crazy about ( fixing spike marks will be abused, grounding club in bunkers) https://t.co/egpjlRm6V9 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 1, 2017

For some though, the changes are welcome and have been a long time coming.

Ian Poulter applauded the changes, but also expressed concerns over the rules on the green.

Im so happy the @RandA and the @USGA are addressing the complex very confusing rule book. Common sense will help all enjoy the game of golf. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2017

I hope the @RandA & @USGA now stop these books we can buy. Too much time is wasted trying to work out the line of the putt. Speed up play. pic.twitter.com/PEk0YlicIJ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2017

I hope the @RandA and @USGA address this situation. Some players are in agreement about these greens books. Too much time wasted in a book. pic.twitter.com/EED0yJckH2 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2017

Tiger Woods and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had good things to say about the changes.

Lots of thought & hard work by @USGA and @RandA to modernize our rules. Great work to benefit the game. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2017

Happy to see @USGA trying to simplify the rules and make the game more enjoyable. — Jim Furyk (@jimfuryk) March 1, 2017

Rory McIlroy had this to say about the changes ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship.