Nick Mangold Realizes He Was Cut by Jets While at Disney World

The New York Jets released center Nick Mangold last week. The 7-time Pro Bowler got ahead of the announcement with this classy tweet.

As one often does, Mangold has been reflecting on the closing of one life chapter. Today, through some reverse engineering, he came to a startling realization.

Here, let’s let him tell it.

There’s obvious irony to getting a dose of bad news while at Disney World — the happiest place on Earth — but one has to think the joyous surroundings help to cushion the blow. Things could always be worse. For example, Mangold could have gotten a call while stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-287.

No one deserves that brutal gutpunch.

