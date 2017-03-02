Tony Romo Already Practicing with New Team, Emotional Wide Receiver

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Tony Romo’s future is uncertain. The Dallas Cowboys have moved onto more youthful pastures with Dak Prescott. The Jets, Broncos, Bears, Bills, Cardinals, 49ers and others figure to be interested in a veteran quarterback. Romo is keeping his skills sharp by working out with a new team which features Hawkins Romo at quarterback and Rivers Romo at wide receiver.

It appears the training sessions are a bit chaotic, but quite adorable.

One has to appreciate the soft touch the eldest Romo has with a clearly emotional wide receiver. All of those years with Dez Bryant have paid dividends.