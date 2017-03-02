Usain Bolt Starred in a Japanese Pokemon Commercial

Usain Bolt is down a gold medal these days so there’s obviously a void in his life that he’s filling with Pokemon video games. Bolt recently showed up in some Japanese ads for Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Remember Pokemon Go? And the 2016 Olympics? That seems like forever ago. Not to mention a much simpler time. Back when Ryan Lochte maybe peeing outside was the most nefarious thing an American was accused of doing in another country. And people cared about Pokemon Go. A lot.

How will we look back at all this stuff in 2024 when they start re-testing samples from the Rio Olympics and start stripping medals like they are now doing for the Bejing Olympics. All we’ll have left are Pokemon ads.