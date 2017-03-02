VIDEO: Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki SI Swim Shoot in Turks and Caicos

Tennis stars Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, and Caroline Wozniacki all appear in the 2017 edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. This video combines shots from the three of them in Turks and Caicos.
Tennis stars Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, and Caroline Wozniacki all appear in the 2017 edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. This video combines shots from the three of them in Turks and Caicos.
What does this mean for his broadcasting?
Accomplishment of the century.
McCaffrey struggled on the bench.
Drafting Mitch Trubisky No. 1 would be moronic.
Kirk Cousins has Washington over a barrel and he should make them pay for it.
Today on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan introduced a clip of a small child making a funny face when someone ate some of (…)
Comments