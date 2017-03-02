Washington GM Scot McCloughan Says He Will Not Be at the Combine At All

Earlier this evening, news emerged that Washington general manager Scot McCloughan is not with the team at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis:

Redskins GM Scot McCloughan is not here in Indy for the Combine because he is "taking care of some family matters," team spokesman says. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 2, 2017

Later, multiple reporters tweeted that McCloughan’s grandmother recently died:

Redskins' GM Scot McCloughan is not attending this year's combine due to what one source said is the loss of his 100-year-old grandmother. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2017

McCloughan’s grandmother died 25 days ago, on February 6th:

McCloughan confirmed to a reporter from 106.7 The Fan that he would not be attending the Combine at all:

I asked #Redskins GM Scot McCloughan if it was true he wasn't coming to the NFL Combine at all. His answer: "Correct" — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 2, 2017

The radio station had previously reported that McCloughan was sent home by the team on February 20th; the GM denied that report.

Scot McCloughan denies our report about him being sent away from Redskins Park on Feb. 20: "I'm taking care of my family, plain and simple." — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 2, 2017

McNally says the station’s source remains “adamant” about the accuracy of their story.

We will monitor this story for further developments.

In February, in light of the decision about whether to put the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins or sign him to a long-term extension, our site’s Jason Lisk observed from a series of press clippings that it appeared as though there could be a rift in the Washington front office between McCloughan and Jay Gruden, team president Bruce Allen, and Daniel Snyder.