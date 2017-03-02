Washington GM Scot McCloughan Says He Will Not Be at the Combine At All

Earlier this evening, news emerged that Washington general manager Scot McCloughan is not with the team at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis:
Later, multiple reporters tweeted that McCloughan’s grandmother recently died:
McCloughan’s grandmother died 25 days ago, on February 6th:
McCloughan confirmed to a reporter from 106.7 The Fan that he would not be attending the Combine at all:
The radio station had previously reported that McCloughan was sent home by the team on February 20th; the GM denied that report.
McNally says the station’s source remains “adamant” about the accuracy of their story.
We will monitor this story for further developments.
In February, in light of the decision about whether to put the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins or sign him to a long-term extension, our site’s Jason Lisk observed from a series of press clippings that it appeared as though there could be a rift in the Washington front office between McCloughan and Jay Gruden, team president Bruce Allen, and Daniel Snyder.
