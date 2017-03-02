WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Struggles To Put Up 10 Bench Reps At Combine

Christian McCaffrey had a rough showing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. While his interview went well, McCaffrey measured in at 5’11” and just 202 pounds, then went on to really struggle on the bench press.

The Stanford running back completed just 10 reps on the bench and looked completely taxed by the seventh one. He barely got the 10th to go up and didn’t come close on the 11th when the spotter stepped in to help him.

Take a look:

For a running back with his lack of bulk, strength is incredibly important at the NFL level. He’ll have to improve his before Stanford’s pro day.

Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine put up 30 reps and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook posted 22. They were the big names who performed well on Thursday while McCaffrey floundered.