Watch: Tom Izzo Was Too Angry to Hug Miles Bridges

I can't get enough of this gif. Izzo did dap Bridges up after the failed hug, though: pic.twitter.com/aJvPd5Wukf — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) March 2, 2017

Michigan State freshman phenom Miles Bridges is not immune to mistakes. Spartans coach Tom Izzo is not afraid of telling his young star when mistakes are made. Bridges made one on the defensive end during MSU’s loss to Illinois on Wednesday night and Izzo was in no mood to hug it out.

Imagine going in for a squeeze and being rebuffed with profanity. Such an event could crush a fragile soul. Bridges, however, seemed to be unaffected and settled for a high-five.

A good coach-player relationship, lol pic.twitter.com/x9j9ipaU9F — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 2, 2017

The Spartans’ similarly failed to wrap their arms around an NCAA Tournament berth with the loss. Dropping both the season finale at Maryland and in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament could land them outside the field for the first time in Izzo’s tenure.