Alligator Wanders On Golf Course With Enormous Fish In Its Mouth

Alligators on golf courses in Florida always lead to great videos, and this one is no exception. Norma Respess and her family were playing a round at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club in Trinity, Florida when they made a new friend of the scaled variety.

The group was on the 10th hole Thursday when the following vagrant decided try and join:

Nope. Nope nope nope NOPE.

First off, props to that alligator for the ridiculously large lunch he’s got there. Maybe he was just trying to breach the whole reptile-human divide with an offer of food. Maybe he’s the good guy in this situation and the golfers running from him like he’s a monster are the real jerks here.

I, for one, would like to thank our eventual alligator overlord for the olive branch. Now don’t eat me, take the guy next to me, he called you “scary.”