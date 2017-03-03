Christian McCaffrey's Name Was Spelled Wrong On His Combine jersey

Christian McCaffrey’s combine got off to a rough start on Thursday but he showed off his athleticism on Friday, proving some of his doubters wrong. If McCaffrey needed any more motivation to show off on Friday, he got it from the folks running the combine. They spelled the Stanford running back’s name wrong on his jersey.

McCaffrey busted out a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and flashed a vertical jump of 37.5 inches. His vertical was tied for the second-best among the running backs present and his 40 ranks fifth. So all-in all it was a good day for McCaffrey…that’s McCaffrey, not “McCaffery.”