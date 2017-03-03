Derrick Rose Threatening To Shoot More 3's Should the Knicks Make the Playoffs

The New York Knicks superteam has taken a few dings in the last few days. Joakim Noah and his $18 million salary are likely done for the season. Brandon Jennings was waived and is now a Washington Wizard. Oh, and the Knicks have the 12th-best record in the Eastern Conference and are four games out of the final playoff spot with 21 games remaining in the regular season. Don’t think that’s shaken Derrick Rose’s confidence. Via Newsday:

“I’m trying to put pieces of my game together,” Rose said Thursday after practice at Temple University. “You see I’m not shooting threes yet, but hopefully, [I’ll] start shooting them in the playoffs. It’s going to take a lot of sacrifice and dedication to get there, but I’m just adding pieces of my game throughout the season.”

Again, the Knicks have to pass 4 teams to just get into the playoffs, but let’s ignore that for now because Derrick Rose thinks he’s going to start shooting 3’s. Rose is a career 30% 3-point shooter. He’s shooting 23% from three this season. Rose should be shooting less, not more. To his credit, he’s only shooting 1.1 three-pointers a game this season – his fewest since 2009-2010.

There are currently 9 guys on the Knicks who should be shooting more 3’s than Derrick Rose, including rookie center Willy Hernangomez and seriously still on the roster Sasha Vujacic. The good news is that Rose only really threatened to shoot more 3’s during the playoffs so… maybe don’t worry about it.