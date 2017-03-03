Golf USA Today Sports

Golfer McKenzie O'Connell Celebrates Birthday by Hitting a Ball Off of a Cake

McKenzie O'Connell hits ball off of a cake

Golfer McKenzie O'Connell Celebrates Birthday by Hitting a Ball Off of a Cake

Golf

Golfer McKenzie O'Connell Celebrates Birthday by Hitting a Ball Off of a Cake

McKenzie O’Connell recently turned 25. The Women With Drive ambassador celebrated by hitting a golf ball off of a cake with the number 25 on it while on a beach.

Women With Drive is a movement that is attempting to “Inspire women to connect and play more golf.”

Their Instagram account that states in it’s profile, “Women With Drive Celebrating ❤️ for 🏌️‍♀️ golf! Run by women for women! 👯 #TeamWWD @womenwithdrive in your ⛳️ 📸🎥 to be featured Connect with WWD members!”

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home