Karl Towns Sr. Might Sue the Timberwolves and Mascot After Stunt Caused Knee Injury

Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann is reporting that Karl Towns Sr., the father of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, is considering suing the team and its mascot, Crunch, after allegedly suffering a serious knee injury during Crunch’s above stunt in late January. McCann writes:

The Timberwolves’ prophetically named mascot, Crunch, appeared to lose balance towards the end of a high-speed sledding stunt and hit an empty front row seat next to the aisle. That seat, in turn, crashed into the right knee of Towns Sr., who was sitting next to the empty seat. The elder Towns is now exploring potential legal options, including the possibility of suing his son’s team for negligence.

Though the incident occurred midway through the second quarter, the elder Towns, who was in “considerable pain” and given an ice pack, remained at the game under the reported belief that his son would notice his absence and become concerned about his health if he left. As the game progressed, his knee reportedly swelled up to the point where he could not put weight on it. He went to the hospital for an MRI and was spotted on crutches weeks later.

McCann, who is excellent at breaking down legal stories into pieces that are understandable for laymen, had a lengthy analysis of the potential litigation — which we encourage you to read in full — and concluded thusly:

The most likely scenario is that Towns Sr. and interested parties, most notably the Timberwolves, resolve the matter out of court. They could do so through mediation, where a neutral mediator would review the dispute and proposes a settlement that, if all parties accept, would end the matter. The reality is that the Timberwolves do not want to litigate against the father of the team’s franchise player—such a move would obviously damage the team’s chances at keeping Towns Jr. for the long haul. It stands to reason that a deal could be had long before anyone appears in court.

This story will be worth monitoring.