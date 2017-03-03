Leandro Barbosa Was Way Too Confident in Jared Dudley

Leandro Barbosa is back in Phoenix this season where he spent the first seven years of his career – plus the 2013-2014 season. The last two seasons he was in Golden State playing for one of the best teams in NBA history. After winning a title and then breaking the record for most wins in a regular season, he obviously gotten used to a very high level of success. He’s used to Stephen Curry celebrating 3’s while they’re still in the air, which explains this move after throwing a pass on Thursday night.

Jared Dudley is no Curry. The 19-42 Phoenix Suns are no Golden State Warriors. And he’s no Jennifer Aniston.

The Suns ended up winning, 120-103, but Dudley finished 2-for-7 from the floor.