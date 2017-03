When Tony Aarts fought off an alligator during a round in Florida using his Cleveland putter, he probably thought that was the end of his story. Aarts was attacked while walking near a body of water and as he was being drug into the water, he used his heavy Cleveland putter and hit the gator in the head several times causing him to let go. Tony credits the heavy putter for saving his life.

Cleveland noticed the story and decided to send Mr. Aarts a gift.

‚Ä™These are the custom logo RTX-3 wedges we surprised gator survivor Tony Aarts with! ūüźä‚Ĩ ‚Ä™ Follow Instagram stories to see how we made them.‚Ĩ A post shared by Cleveland Golf (@clevelandgolf) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:33am PST

Not only is this an awesome gesture by the company, but the stamps on the wedges are pretty sweet.