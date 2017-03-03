Michael Bisping Showed Up Late To St-Pierre Press Conference, Then Put On A Trash-Talking Clinic

Michael Bisping showed up 30 minutes late to the press conference announcing his UFC middleweight title fight with Georges St-Pierre and proceeded to put on a trash-talking master class. He was also potentially pretty inebriated.

Here’s video of the press conference in full, Bisping shows up at around the 32-minute mark and St-Pierre immediately accuses him of being drunk:

Here are some highlights from the mouthy, potentially inebriated Brit’s performance:

-As he showed up Bisping interrupted St-Pierre and said, “Who gives a f*ck? No one gives a f*ck Georges. Everybody, I’m sorry I’m late. Dana (White), my apologies. Georges, my apologies.” -Bisping was clearly slurring his words and St-Pierre said, “I think Vegas got the best out of you unfortunately.” Bisping shot back, “Yeah it doesn’t matter because I’m gonna get the best out of you so shut the f*ck up.” -Bisping: “Go back to f*cking Canada.” St-Pierre: “That’s all you have on me, that’s all he has.” Bisping: “No it’s not, I’ve got a lot more than that, pal— St-Pierre: “Skill, fighting IQ, athleticism, tools, everything is on my side.” Bisping: “Oh, is it really? Height. Reach. Good looks. F*cking accent. The jab, the punch, the kick. Everything.” -Bisping: “Hey Georges, I’ll go out on an all-night f*cking bender and still beat you pal. I won’t even train. Look at the state of you, you old f*cking midget.” -Bisping: “Hey Georges, where’s your belt? Where’s your f*cking belt? You don’t have one. The sport moved on buddy, the sport moved on.” St-Pierre: “I’m here to do a job, and it’s gonna be to beat up that drunk man right there.” -Bisping: “That’s the difference between you and me…I’m a real fighter, I’m a real fighter. You’re an athlete. And good for you, you’re a very, very good athlete, but you’re an athlete, I’m a fighter. Fact.”

Bisping brought the goods at the press conference. He was late and possibly drunk, but the guy was on fire. Somewhere, Conor McGregor is nodding in approval.