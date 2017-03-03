Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Will Be An Extra In 'Game of Thrones'

When New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard was asked to describe himself, he said he’s a normal, goofy guy who loves Game of Thrones.

Deadline recently reported that nineteen MLB teams will participate in a “cross-promotional partnership” with HBO to promote the show. This seemed like great news for Syndergaard, who often goes by the nickname Thor as well.

But the Mets are currently not included as one of those teams. Fortunately for Syndergaard, however, he found another way to get involved with the show.

Winter is coming…to the Mets. Noah Syndergaard will be an extra in the upcoming season of his fave show Game of Thrones, per @KenDavidoff. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 3, 2017

According to New York Post, Syndergaard flew to Spain in November to be an extra in an episode because it worked well with his schedule.

Syndergaard is not a casual fan of the HBO series. His walkup music was the Game of Thrones theme song. He referenced the Season 6 finale on Twitter when discussing an injury last summer.

The Mets pitcher also openly complained that the show has killed off his favorite characters. Syndergaard recently posted a photo of himself getting excited about MLB spring training.

Syndergaard is clearly working on his acting chops as he made an appearance on Cartoon Network’s Uncle Grandpa.

Here is what show creator Pete Browngardt said about working with the ace pitcher (via For The Win):

“My only demand was we get one New York Met in the episode. I’m a huge Mets fan and was really excited to have Noah ‘Thor’ Syndergaard in the episode.”

The Texas-born baseball star also played a Viking on Kevin Can Wait on CBS in 2016. While Barstool worried he would get hurt on the set, it seems he’s fine as the episode was already taped.