Phil Mickelson Gave a Fabulous Explanation on Club Selection at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Phil Mickelson is currently tied for the lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship at four-under along with Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm, Ryan Moore, Ross Fisher, and Jimmy Walker.

After his first round at Club de Golf Chapultepec, which is located over 7,500 feet above sea level, in Mexico City, Mickelson talked about what the players are taking into consideration while they are making their club selections for each shot.

I could listen to Mickelson talk for hours and on Monday we’ll all get that chance. Lefty will be on Feherty on Golf Channel as part of a new season.

Here are a couple of the previews for the two part show.

Time for a #Feherty math lesson: When Phil hits from the trees at #TheMasters, it's all about the Percentage Play. Allow Lefty to explain… pic.twitter.com/stGQGwpIHJ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 27, 2017