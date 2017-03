Ian Rapoport just emerged from the Combine on a Friday afternoon to drop maybe the juiciest trade rumor in NFL history:

As #Redskins & #49ers discuss a potential deal for QB Kirk Cousins in the near future, I’m told they may include the #Cowboys (Romo) as well — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

Play a potential and unprecedented three-way deal forward… #49ers inquire about Cousins. #Redskins talk about Tony Romo. #Cowboys get picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

From the outside, it seems rather unlikely that the Cowboys would trade Romo within their own division, but damn if this isn’t a fun idea to think about! This deal — or even various components of it — would be great theatre for what has thus far been an uncommonly quiet NFL offseason.