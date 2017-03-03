VIDEO: Tyron Woodley Blew Sage Northcutt's Mind By Seasoning Chicken

Sage Northcutt is one of the people on the UFC’s wishlist to become the next big thing in the UFC. Turning 21 tomorrow, he’s got the persona of a puppy dog and the ability to make something as stupid as ripping apart an apple go viral.

I want to see who can Rip some Apples! #SuperSage pic.twitter.com/JmFwuukMKm — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) November 29, 2016

These days, Northcutt is spending a lot of time with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Northcutt was brought into Woodley’s camp to mimic the fighting style of Woodley’s UFC 205 and UFC 209 opponent Stephen Thompson. Don’t think for a second that this relationship is a one-way street.

As the UFC 209 Countdown cameras observed, Northcutt is getting invaluable experience training with a champion. And he’s also learning that you can season chicken. It’s pretty insane.

Sage Northcutt is pretty dang concerned about having seasoned chicken #UFC209 pic.twitter.com/4wA59ZH0iX — brendon (@bearsaremean) February 27, 2017