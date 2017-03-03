USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Youth Basketball Coach Blocks Own Player's Shot at Wrong Hoop

Coaching youth sports is a richly rewarding pursuit that allows you to inspire and teach children. It also looks quite frustrating. I mean, some of these kids don’t even know which basket to shoot at. So sometimes a good coach has to get involved and swat one of his players just to show them what’s what.

