VIDEO: Youth Basketball Coach Blocks Own Player's Shot at Wrong Hoop

Coaching youth sports is a richly rewarding pursuit that allows you to inspire and teach children. It also looks quite frustrating. I mean, some of these kids don’t even know which basket to shoot at. So sometimes a good coach has to get involved and swat one of his players just to show them what’s what.
Latest Leads
28m
33m
Leandro Barbosa Was Way Too Confident in Jared Dudley
This isn’t Golden State.
58m
Chicago Bulls are Literally Unbeatable When Playing Thursday Night Home Games on TNT
The Chicago Bulls kept one of the most inexplicable streaks in the NBA alive last night by beating the Kevin Durant-less Golden State (…)
2hr
Roundup: White House Getting Wilder by the Hour; Art Briles Digs In; Ominous Turkeys
Jeff Sessions recuses himself from election inquiry … Sean Spicer was once the White House Easter bunny … Carjacker done in (…)
12hr
Brandon Marshall Gets His Wish, Is Released By Jets
What does this mean for his broadcasting?
12hr
A Harlem Globetrotter Actually Made Bill Belichick Laugh
Accomplishment of the century.
13hr
VIDEO: Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki SI Swim Shoot in Turks and Caicos
From 2017 SI Swim issue shoots.
13hr
Comments