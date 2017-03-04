NFL USA Today Sports

Adrian Peterson Randomly Interviewed By Clueless Houston TV Reporter About Road Rage

Adrian Peterson, the free agent running back, was in Houston earlier this week when a FOX 26 camera crew caught up with him to ask him about his future in football. Just kidding. They were doing a report on road rage and randomly interviewed Peterson on the street before they realized who he was. Everyone shared a good laugh. Not about road rage though.

