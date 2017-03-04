Cleveland Cavaliers Set NBA Record With 25 3-Pointers

The Cleveland Cavaliers made 25 3-pointers on Friday in a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs made 25 of 46 attempts, breaking the previous record of 24 set by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets earlier this season.

LeBron James led the way with 6 3’s on 10 attempts, finishing with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. Kyrie (5/8 from 3) had 43 points. Channing Frye (3/6), Iman Shumpert (2/6), Derrick Williams (3/4), Richard Jefferson (3/5) and Kyle Korver (3/7) did the rest.