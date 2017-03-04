NBA USA Today Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers Set NBA Record With 25 3-Pointers

kyle-korver-lebron-james

Cleveland Cavaliers Set NBA Record With 25 3-Pointers

NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers Set NBA Record With 25 3-Pointers

The Cleveland Cavaliers made 25 3-pointers on Friday in a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs made 25 of 46 attempts, breaking the previous record of 24 set by the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets earlier this season.

LeBron James led the way with 6 3’s on 10 attempts, finishing with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists. Kyrie (5/8 from 3) had 43 points. Channing Frye (3/6), Iman Shumpert (2/6), Derrick Williams (3/4), Richard Jefferson (3/5) and Kyle Korver (3/7) did the rest.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home