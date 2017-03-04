NCAAB USA Today Sports

Grayson Allen Got T'd Up For Elbowing UNC Player In The Face

Grayson Allen is never far from controversy and that reared its ugly head again on Saturday night. Late in the first half of Duke’s meeting with archrival North Carolina, Allen drove to his right and raised his elbow right into the face of Brandon Robinson.

The officials ruled the elbow was unintentional and assessed Allen with a dead ball contact technical. He was also fouled on the play, which made it a dead ball.

The Tar Heels are up 48-46 at the half.

