New Orleans Pelicans Now 0-4 With DeMarcus Cousins

The New Orleans Pelicans still haven’t won a game with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. The Pelicans are 1-4 since acquring Cousins via trade with their one win coming while Cousins was suspended by the league for technical fouls. On Friday the Spurs beat the Pelicans in overtime in New Orleans, 101-98. Cousins airballed a 3 at the buzzer that could have tied the game.

Cousins finished with 23 rebounds and 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting in 43 minutes. Anthony Davis scored 29, Jrue Holiday had 26 and the other 5 Pelicans who played combined for 24.