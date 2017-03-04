Reuben Foster Sent Home From NFL Combine After Threatening Confrontation With Hospital Worker

Reuben Foster, the Alabama linebacker and potential top-10 draft pick, was sent home from the NFL Draft Combine on Friday after a heated exchange with a hospital worker. Foster allegedly grew impatient with waiting in a long line for an exam and thought he should be able to move ahead because he’s Reuben Foster. A hospital employee disagreed and Foster said “he’d put hands on him.” A conversation ensued and Foster left without his medical exam. Or a bunch of other combine stuff.

Bama's Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, is being sent home from combine for heated argument with a hospital worker, sources tell ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2017

Foster grew impatient with long line for exams… pulled the 'do you know who I am?' card. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) March 4, 2017

A male hospital employee, unimpressed, told him he would wait like everyone else. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) March 4, 2017

Foster warned the man that he'd put hands on him, and the employee said, simply, Do it. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) March 4, 2017

Now we wait to see if this affects Foster’s draft stock. Will teams be upset he couldn’t just sleep through the long line like it was a class? Or just be worried that his decision making hasn’t improved since he got an Auburn tattoo?