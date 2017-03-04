Reuben Foster Sent Home From NFL Combine After Threatening Confrontation With Hospital Worker

Reuben Foster, the Alabama linebacker and potential top-10 draft pick, was sent home from the NFL Draft Combine on Friday after a heated exchange with a hospital worker. Foster allegedly grew impatient with waiting in a long line for an exam and thought he should be able to move ahead because he’s Reuben Foster. A hospital employee disagreed and Foster said “he’d put hands on him.” A conversation ensued and Foster left without his medical exam. Or a bunch of other combine stuff.
Now we wait to see if this affects Foster’s draft stock. Will teams be upset he couldn’t just sleep through the long line like it was a class? Or just be worried that his decision making hasn’t improved since he got an Auburn tattoo?
