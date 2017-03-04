Tim Tebow's Baseball Swing Has Leaked Into His Golf Game

Tim Tebow is hosting his annual celebrity golf tournament today at TPC Sawgrass. For a golfer, he’s got a nice baseball swing. For a baseball player, he’s got a nice Heisman trophy.
Latest Leads
VIDEO: John Ross Posts Record 4.22 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine
OH. MY. GOODNESS.JOHN ROSS!!!! 🔥@UW_Football WR @WatchJRoss runs 4.22u 40-yard dash. (cc: @chrisjohnson28) https://t.co/kkeUVDIMeQ (…)
Cleveland Cavaliers Set NBA Record With 25 3-Pointers
The Cleveland Cavaliers made 25 3-pointers on Friday in a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs made 25 of 46 attempts, breaking the (…)
Adrian Peterson Randomly Interviewed By Clueless Houston TV Reporter About Road Rage
Adrian Peterson, the free agent running back, was in Houston earlier this week when a FOX 26 camera crew caught up with him to ask him (…)
Reuben Foster Sent Home From NFL Combine After Threatening Confrontation With Hospital Worker
Reuben Foster, the Alabama linebacker and potential top-10 draft pick, was sent home from the NFL Draft Combine on Friday after a heated (…)
New Orleans Pelicans Now 0-4 With DeMarcus Cousins
The New Orleans Pelicans still haven’t won a game with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. The Pelicans are 1-4 since acquring Cousins via (…)
Michael Bisping Showed Up Late To St-Pierre Press Conference, Then Put On A Trash-Talking Clinic
Michael Bisping was on fire — and possibly drunk — during the press conference for his fight with Georges St-Pierre.
Jeanie Buss Blocks Brothers Attempt To Take Over Los Angeles Lakers
Jeanie Buss blocked her brothers from taking over the Lakers.
