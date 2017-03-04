Golf USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow's Baseball Swing Has Leaked Into His Golf Game

date 2017-03-04

Tim Tebow's Baseball Swing Has Leaked Into His Golf Game

Tim Tebow is hosting his annual celebrity golf tournament today at TPC Sawgrass. For a golfer, he’s got a nice baseball swing. For a baseball player, he’s got a nice Heisman trophy.

