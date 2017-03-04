NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: John Ross Posts Record 4.22 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

usatsi_9913527_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: John Ross Posts Record 4.22 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

NFL

VIDEO: John Ross Posts Record 4.22 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Washington wide receiver John Ross unofficially broke Chris Johnson’s NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash by posting a 4.22, which is .02 seconds faster than the long-standing mark. The time is yet to be confirmed and, in classic combine fashion, there’s much intrigue over the actual official clocking.

Sounds like some NFL front office is about to land itself a speedy wide receiver. That rarely happens!

In all seriousness, Ross’ sprint is quite impressive. Even more so when one considers that his claims of suffering a cramp during the event. And a hurt shoulder.

One has to think he’d have run a 3.18 if totally healthy. Why won’t he be the first pick in the upcoming draft?

, , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home