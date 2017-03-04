WATCH: St. Francis Reaches NEC Tournament Final On Ridiculous Buzzer Beater

St. Francis (Pa.) is headed to the NEC Tournament final after a ridiculous buzzer beater from freshman Keith Braxton. The Red Flash trailed Wagner 70-68 with 7.3 seconds left and the ball under their own basket. They inbounded the ball, sophomore point guard Jamaal King drove the length of the floor and kicked the ball out to Braxton. That’s when things got crazy.

Braxton was well guarded but managed to heave the ball up from behind the 3-point line. It was an incredibly awkward shot that had no business finding the bottom of the net. But it did.

Check it out:

Here’s another angle:

KEITH BRAXTON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pVElW8cSQ5 — Saint Francis U MBB (@RedFlashMBB) March 4, 2017

That play is what March Madness is all about. St. Francis had no earthly business winning that game but somehow did. That wasn’t even a shot from Braxton, it was more of a throw. Unbelievable.

The Red Flash will advance to face top-seeded Mount St. Mary’s in the NEC’s title game with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.