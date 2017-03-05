Cleveland Browns Twitter Account Is Impressed With Myles Garrett's 40 Time

USA Today Sports

Myles Garrett is the presumptive #1 overall pick heading into the Combine. The Browns Twitter account is already blushing at the thought. Someone needs to tell them the public flirting is unnecessary since no one else can swipe in front of them.

