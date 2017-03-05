Dustin Johnson Wins WGC-Mexico Championship to Claim Second Victory of the 2017 Season

Dustin Johnson won his second tournament of the 2017 season and his fourth WGC event on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Johnson held a four-stroke lead before making back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes that allowed PGA Tour rookie Jon Rahm to catch him. The two shared the lead at 13-under for a couple of holes before Rahm birdied the 15th to take a one stroke lead. Johnson answered with a birdie of his own on the 15th and after Rahm made bogey on the 16th and 17th. Johnson needed only a par on the 72nd hole to solidify a win and after a spectacular shot from a fairway bunker that’s exactly what he walked away with.

What a shot pic.twitter.com/gkK1hUtpqQ — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) March 5, 2017

DJ becomes only the third player to win a WGC event while ranked number one, the others are Rory McIlroy (1), and Tiger Woods (17).

Most PGA Tour wins since DJ turned pro: Tiger Woods 18@DJohnsonPGA 14

Rory McIlroy 13 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 5, 2017