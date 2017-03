A jumpball between 5’9″ Isaiah Thomas and 5’9″ Tyler Ulis pic.twitter.com/eIFsBm4lGb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

There’s not a whole lot to say about this beyond the headline, but Isaiah Thomas and Tyler Ulis are both listed at 5’9″. Lots of people are saying this is the shortest jump ball in NBA history — who the hell knows whether that’s accurate or not, but it’s definitely the shortest one in recent memory.