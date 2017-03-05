Mitchell Trubisky Needs to Learn His Quarterback Name History

Mitch Trubisky is a guy that started for one year at North Carolina. Forget that guy, because now he wants to be called Mitchell, according to Adam Schefter. This is the kind of move that should knock him down draft boards.

You don’t tempt fate and go by the name Mitchell at the quarterback position when you can be a Mitch. Great quarterbacks have short first names, and few syllables. They go by Dan, Joe, Tom, and John–not Daniel, Joseph, Thomas, and Jonathan. If you are a Francis, you better go by Fran. If you are Bryan Bartlett, you go by Bart. If you get a name like Yelberton, you become Y.A., and Norman, you shoot right past Norm and become Boomer.

The recent history of Joey (Harrington) and Johnny (Manziel) and Bobby (Hoying) should give pause as well.

The exceptions are names that are not easily and naturally shortened. Peyton. Carson. Warren.

You know how many quarterbacks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame went by a first name that had eight letters, Mitchell? Zero.

Seven? Zero, unless you think Donovan is getting in some day.

Six? Johnny Unitas and Warren Moon.

Sure, there are no Mitch’s in the Hall of Fame, but at least it has that QB ring to it. There’s no need to make people think of the glory days of Scott Mitchell. Keep it simple, Mitch.