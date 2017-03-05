Myles Garrett is Having a Better Combine than Jadeveon Clowney Did

Defensive end Myles Garrett is 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, which means he should theoretically not be capable of a 41-inch vertical leap or of running the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, and yet that’s just what the former Texas A&M star has done at the NFL Combine this week.

Onlookers have been stunned to watch Garrett work out. He is nearly identical in size to 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, and their Combine numbers are similar too. Clowney ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds, a nose ahead of Garrett, but Garrett outjumped Clowney by nearly four inches, and put up 33 reps on the bench press to Clowney’s 21.

Naturally, none of this is actual football, and, as with Clowney in 2014, there are questions about whether Garrett plays to his full potential.

But if Clowney is the right comparison, it bodes well for Garrett. Clowney has become a star in Houston, and it looks increasingly likely Garrett will also be a No. 1 pick.