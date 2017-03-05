Saints Receivers Mike Thomas and Brandin Cooks Act Like They Didn't Subtweet Each Other

NFL USA Today Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his touchdown with Brandin Cooks #10 during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 16, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Saints receiver Mike Thomas tweeted:

His teammate, receiver Brandon Cooks, seems to be on the outs in New Orleans, and appeared to believe this was a good old fashioned subtweet:

Cooks deleted the tweet pretty fast, but plenty of folks screengrabbed it.

Thomas is of the apparent belief that Cooks, and everyone else, read too much into his original tweet:

This would have been a whole lot more fun for all of us rubberneckers if they would have just stuck to their guns, and escalated it.

