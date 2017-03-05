Saints Receivers Mike Thomas and Brandin Cooks Act Like They Didn't Subtweet Each Other

Earlier today, Saints receiver Mike Thomas tweeted:
His teammate, receiver Brandon Cooks, seems to be on the outs in New Orleans, and appeared to believe this was a good old fashioned subtweet:
Cooks deleted the tweet pretty fast, but plenty of folks screengrabbed it.
Thomas is of the apparent belief that Cooks, and everyone else, read too much into his original tweet:
This would have been a whole lot more fun for all of us rubberneckers if they would have just stuck to their guns, and escalated it.
Comments