Saints Receivers Mike Thomas and Brandin Cooks Act Like They Didn't Subtweet Each Other

Earlier today, Saints receiver Mike Thomas tweeted:

The jealously will cause people to part ways huh #shhhh — Mike Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 5, 2017

His teammate, receiver Brandon Cooks, seems to be on the outs in New Orleans, and appeared to believe this was a good old fashioned subtweet:

Cooks deleted the tweet pretty fast, but plenty of folks screengrabbed it.

Thomas is of the apparent belief that Cooks, and everyone else, read too much into his original tweet:

I see what y'all did their with that tweet but sorry that's just lyrics to a new Don Q song y'all good — Mike Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 5, 2017

This would have been a whole lot more fun for all of us rubberneckers if they would have just stuck to their guns, and escalated it.