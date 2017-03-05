Video of Steve Kerr Encouraging Stephen Curry Reflects Well on Him as a Boss

Steve Kerr trying to keep Stephen Curry positive: “Carry on, my son!”pic.twitter.com/qNze7ABhS5 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 5, 2017

At the time of this video, Stephen Curry had been mired in a shooting slump dating back 3+ games. Nevertheless, Steve Kerr encouraged him, pointing to his +/-, which, per the Mercury News, was +9 at that point despite the fact that he had shot 3 for 13 up to that point in the game.

Curry found his shooting stroke in the second half of this afternoon’s win over the Knicks; after this talk with Kerr, he shot 8-11 in the rest of the game and finished with 31 points.

Kerr seems like a boss that would be on the enjoyable end of the spectrum to work for.