Suns were down 2 with 6 seconds left. They won by 3. Here’s how. pic.twitter.com/ASwjFVRZgx — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 6, 2017

The Suns were down 106-104 with 11 seconds remaining. Eric Bledsoe tied the game, then the Celtics flubbed their inbounds pass. Tyler Ulis wound up with the ball and drilled a three-pointer to win the game. With the Celtics battling the Cavs for the top seed in the East, it goes without saying that this wasn’t an ideal ending for them.