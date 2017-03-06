Blazers-Timberwolves Postponed Due to Slippery Floor Following Disney on Ice

Monday night’s Portland-Minnesota game at Target Center was postponed due to unsafe court conditions. Unseasonably warm temperatures caused ice beneath the playing surface — utilized during five-day run of Disney on Ice — to melt. Efforts to mop it up pregame were unsuccessful.

Portland’s Meyers Leonard categorized it as “slicker than snot” — a phrase rarely used in a positive context.

Meyers Leonard during warmup on Target Center court: "This is slicker than snot." — Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 6, 2017

Dame Lillard rightly corrected no game would be played.

It’s the second NBA game to be postponed this year due to a wet floor.

One wonders if there’s an area dad out there who reluctantly traded taking the kids to Disney on Ice Sunday for a night out to the T-Wolves game on Monday. That’d be classic hapless dad sitcom stuff, paying on both ends for the ice capades.