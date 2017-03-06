Roundup: The Redskins Are a Dumpster Fire; Go Get a Smart Condom & Deadpool 2 Trailer

Martha Hunt, a Victoria’s Secret model … the Cessna is such a good plane, it’s been in production for 60 years … harrowing story of a girl who tried to get her boyfriend to kill her parents, but one survived … “Bus driver saves suicidal woman” … lots and lots of changes at Los Angeles Magazine … vomit: “California bicyclists would be allowed to roll past stop signs under proposed law” … a “smart condom” is coming out soon, and it’s basically a Fitbit for your penis … NBC has spent $1.5 billion on digital assets in the last 18 months, including Snap … “Somalia: 110 dead from hunger in past 48 hours in drought” … if you love craft beer, this long read is for you! … “Alabama Theater Won’t Screen ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Due to Josh Gad’s Gay Character” …

Jerry Jones is trying to take advantage of a wounded Redskins front office. The Warriors are going to be fine without Kevin Durant. And Colin Kaepernick … phony? [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

The sky isn’t falling for the Warriors! Stephen Curry can still shoot! The 2-game losing streak is over. Also, they shouldn’t play the 2-time MVP tonight. [CSN Bay Area]

Even after reading this, quitting your job to play fantasy sports doesn’t seem like a wise long-term move. [NY Post]

The Patriots tried to low-ball the Saints for Brandin Cooks, but New Orleans was having none of it. [NOLA.com]

Everybody’s copying the Warriors, including a JUCO that is undefeated thanks to running all of Golden State’s plays. [NYT]

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: French police are probing suspicious payments made in Brazil before Rio was awarded the 2016 Olympics. [Inside the Games]

Because people can’t stop writing about how badly the Redskins screwed up the Kirk Cousins contract. [Washington Post]

Younger brother of Panthers TE Greg Olsen keeps getting in trouble. He’s the QB at UNC Charlotte, and just got a restraining order against him. [Observer]

I love how much high school basketball matters in Indiana. [Star]

The new Deadpool trailer got 12 million views in a little over a day.

Russell Westbrook seems to be getting angrier by the day. Also, the Thunder have lost three in a row.