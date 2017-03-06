FGCU Dunk City Back in March Madness

Rayjon Tucker was too young to drive when FGCU Dunk City made their 2013 NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16 with wins over #2 Georgetown and #7 San Diego State. So here he is in 2017 dunking so hard in the Atlantic Sun Championship that he broke the shot clock. FGCU is headed to March Madness for the third time in the school’s history.

Meanwhile, former FGCU coach Andy Enfield and USC head into Pac-12 Tournament with the 6-seed. They face Washington on Wednesday. Winner gets UCLA. USC has two straight 20-win seasons under Enfield after two win totals below the teens. Hard to believe it’s been so long since the original Dunk City phenomenon.