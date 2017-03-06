Little Kid Gives Diamondbacks Players Incredibly Accurate Game of Catch

Spring Training has barely begun, but this little kid is ready for the big show. That’s 23-year old Diamondbacks catcher Oscar Hernandez throwing the ball with a lucky little fan. The kid has a strong and accurate arm and he’s confident enough to intentionally overthrow Hernandez as a joke and get Brandon Drury involved. That’s pretty impressive.

What #DbacksSpring is all about. @OscarHernDbacks and Brandon Drury play catch with a young fan during BP. pic.twitter.com/8aMPe4rfvw — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 5, 2017