Mike Glennon Is About To Get Wildly Overpaid In Free Agency

Mike Glennon is a free agent, and given his desire to be a starting quarterback, it’s almost certain he won’t be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With such a weak free agent class under center, Glennon is likely going to find a home quickly when free agency finally opens. And like Brock Osweiler before him, someone is going to wildly overpay for the fourth-year pro.

Glennon was a third-round pick out of N.C. State in 2013 and has spent all four of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay. In that time he’s played in just 21 games, making 18 starts. All of those 18 starts came in his first two seasons and he wasn’t good enough to prevent the Bucs from drafting Jameis Winston with the No. 1 pick in 2015.

For his career, Glennon has completed 374 of 630 passes (59.4 percent), for 4,100 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has averaged a pedestrian 6.51 yards per attempt and posted a middling quarterback rating of 84.6. He’s essentially a 27-year-old game manager with good size (6’6″ and 225 pounds), yet he’s getting “franchise quarterback” buzz around the NFL.

Clearly the Buccaneers like Glennon, as they offered him a deal to be the highest-paid backup in the league. The contract offer was reportedly worth more than the $7 million per season the Philadelphia Eagles gave Chase Daniel last year, but he turned it down because he wants to be a starter.

Glennon wasn’t good enough to start for the Buccaneers, but several teams appear willing to make him huge offers. Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson reported the following in an eye-popping tweet on Sunday:

Multiple #NFL sources are pegging the free agent contract of #Bucs QB Mike Glennon as expected to land between $14-$15 million per season. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 6, 2017

The NFL done gone crazy y’all.

If true, a deal like that would be just short of the $18 million per year Osweiler got from the Houston Texans last season, proving that NFL teams really don’t learn from each other’s mistakes.

Glennon is shaping up to be the biggest free agent bust since…well, since Osweiler last year. He’s going to get wildly overpaid simply because there is a weak quarterback market and the options in this year’s draft aren’t that appealing. If you’re a fan of a team chasing Glennon, pray he doesn’t land there. A contract like Osweiler’s can hamstring a franchise for years, and Glennon is heading in that direction.